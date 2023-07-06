Fla. Firm Can't Escape Worker's Amended Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (July 6, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected a law firm's bid to dismiss a former human resources manager's amended lawsuit alleging she was fired for requesting to work from home to handle pregnancy complications, saying she has pointed to examples of potential misconduct to preserve her suit....

