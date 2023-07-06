Oil Co. Shareholder Sues To Block $7.6B Chevron Merger

By Daniel Ducassi (July 6, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of oil and gas drilling company PDC Energy has filed a lawsuit in Colorado federal court aiming to block an upcoming vote on Chevron's $7.6 billion purchase of the company, alleging that PDC violated securities laws by failing to disclose required information to stockholders and diluting their shares....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS