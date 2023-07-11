Teenagers On Trial For Uber, Rockstar Hacks

By Ronan Barnard (July 11, 2023, 5:53 PM BST) -- Prosecutors have accused two teenagers of causing millions of dollars in damage with hacking attacks on major companies, including British Telecommunications PLC, Nvidia Corp., Uber Technologies Inc. and video game giant Rockstar Games Inc., at a London criminal trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS