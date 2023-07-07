Ex-Clerk Urges 2nd Circ. To Revive Sexual Harassment Suit

By Emily Sawicki (July 7, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A former New York law clerk who accused the state's judicial system of covering up for a judge she says sexually harassed her asked the Second Circuit on Friday to revive her suit after it was thrown out, arguing the district court "erroneously applied" a multifactor test and "applied incorrect legal standards."...

