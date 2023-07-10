Christian Clinic Points To Justices' Web Designer Ruling

By Patrick Hoff (July 10, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Christian health care clinic said a Michigan federal court should take note of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling letting a Colorado website designer refuse services for same-sex weddings, arguing the decision shows a lawsuit challenging LGBTQ protections in Michigan was erroneously tossed....

