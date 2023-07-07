Northwestern Suspends Football Coach After Hazing Incidents

By Elaine Briseño (July 7, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Northwestern University has initiated a two-week suspension, without pay, for its head football coach following a months-long investigation led by ArentFox Schiff LLP that the school launched after receiving an anonymous tip last winter about ongoing hazing within the program, according to a statement released Friday....

