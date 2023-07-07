Seed Seller Sues NC Accounting Firm For Sales Tax Blunder

By Hayley Fowler (July 7, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- An online flower bulb retailer based in North Carolina is suing its former accounting firm for allegedly failing to inform the company of a major change in tax law stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 Wayfair decision, saying it now owes more than $2 million in sales taxes to dozens of states thanks to the oversight....

