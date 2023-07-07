Mich. Justices Preserve Court Funding Through Criminal Fees

By Carolyn Muyskens (July 7, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A divided Michigan Supreme Court on Friday rejected a constitutional attack on the judiciary's ability to raise money by levying fees on criminal defendants, with some justices calling for a legislative fix and two dissenting to say they would have struck down the court-funding mechanism altogether. ...

