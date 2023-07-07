Perkins Coie Atty Ripped For Recruiting Court Clerk Mid-Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (July 7, 2023, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rejected chipmaker NXP's request to declare a mistrial Friday in Impinj's $18.9 million patent case after learning Impinj's counsel at Perkins Coie LLP encouraged the judge's clerk to join the firm once his clerkship ends, but said the attorney's conduct was "totally inappropriate" and should "never happen."...

