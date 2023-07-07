Twitter Rips Wachtell's $90M Fee Battling Musk To Close Sale

By Hailey Konnath (July 7, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Twitter has accused Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz of exploiting "lame duck fiduciaries" as it "ran up the tab" and collected a "gargantuan" $90 million fee helping it defeat Elon Musk's effort to back out of his $44 billion acquisition, according to a lawsuit filed in San Francisco County court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS