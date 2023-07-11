Fed. Circ. Probes Predictability Of Hair Loss Treatment Patent

By Katie Buehler (July 10, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel seemed skeptical Monday of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.'s appeal of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board's ruling that invalidated as obvious a patent related to a potential hair loss treatment, questioning claims that the new drug was developed from unexpected chemistry experiment results....

