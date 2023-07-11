Northwestern Coach's Hazing Suspension Turns Into Firing

By Elaine Briseño (July 10, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Northwestern University has fired its head football coach amid additional reports of hazing just days after it placed him on unpaid leave following an ArentFox Schiff LLP investigation that uncovered evidence of hazing, according to a statement released by school President Michael Schill on Monday evening....

