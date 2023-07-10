$783K COVID Test Repayment Suit Is 'Baseless,' Court Told

By Alexa Scherzinger (July 10, 2023, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A health plan administrator facing a "baseless" suit by a Connecticut doctor again asked a federal judge to toss the case, which alleges that the administrator owes the doctor and his two practices $783,000 for COVID-19 tests administered early in the pandemic....

