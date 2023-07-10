Ex-Pot Co. Worker Says COVID Masking Suit Must Proceed

By Emmy Freedman (July 10, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company's former compliance officer urged a Michigan federal court to preserve her lawsuit alleging she was axed for taking issue with a noncompliant masking sign during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying job performance issues had nothing to do with an executive's decision to fire her....

