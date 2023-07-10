GOP Reps Press Fed's Powell To Rev Up SVB Doc Hunt

By Jon Hill (July 10, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Republicans on the House Oversight Committee pressed the Federal Reserve on Monday to turn over examiner reports, internal memos and other material they are seeking as part of a probe of Silicon Valley Bank's failure, escalating their requests to the central bank's top official....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS