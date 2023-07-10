Lawmakers Sue Colo. House For Flouting Transparency Laws

By Thy Vo (July 10, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic state lawmakers are suing the Colorado House of Representatives for persistent violations of state open meetings laws, alleging that leaders from both parties have held caucus meetings without public notice and promoted use of an app that automatically deletes messages in order to discuss public business in secret....

