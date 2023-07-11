GOP Lawmakers Want Crypto Broker's China Ties Investigated

By Aislinn Keely (July 10, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A coalition of Republican lawmakers on Monday called on the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate potential ties between a crypto firm whose leaders testified before Congress on its novel path to registration under securities laws and the Chinese Communist Party....

