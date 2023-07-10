Steve Bannon Ordered To Cough Up Unpaid $480K Legal Bill

By Hailey Konnath (July 10, 2023, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has ordered Steve Bannon to pay the more than $480,000 he owes to Manhattan-based law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, ruling that Bannon hasn't proven that there's any reason for him to not have to pay up....

