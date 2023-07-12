Judge Newman's Not Sure The Fed. Circ. 'Can Be Salvaged'

By Dani Kass (July 12, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman is losing confidence in her court. While she's being kept off cases amid an investigation into allegations of incompetence and misconduct, she is questioning whether the court she helped create four decades ago was a good idea....

