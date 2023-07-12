Nossaman Expands Insurance Practice With DC Partner Duo

By Adrian Cruz (July 12, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Nossaman LLP announced that a pair of experienced attorneys from Lowenstein Sandler LLP joined the firm as partners, with one of them named co-chair of its insurance counseling and recovery group....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS