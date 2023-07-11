Fla. College Avoids Doctoral Student Suit Alleging Racial Bias

By David Minsky (July 11, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court dismissed several counts in a lawsuit against a state university and staff members brought by a doctoral student alleging he was dismissed from his program after complaining about the campus police, with the court saying the student failed to show the school did anything wrong....

