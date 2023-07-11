Coal Ash Co. Investor Sues In Del. For Details On Sale Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (July 11, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of power plant coal ash manager Charah Solutions Inc. sued the company in Delaware's Court of Chancery Tuesday, seeking records on its planned $6 per share sale to private equity SER Capital Partners LLC and the role played in the deal by its controlling shareholder....

