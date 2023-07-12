4th Circ. Won't Rethink Ax Of Care Worker's Arbitration Award

By Ryan Harroff (July 12, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit declined a United Steelworkers local's bid to rethink its decision throwing out an arbitration award that required a nursing home to rehire a terminated worker, as none of the judges on the court asked for a vote on the matter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS