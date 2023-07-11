State Bar's Holiday Posts Violate Atty Rights, 5th Circ. Told

By Catherine Marfin (July 11, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel weighed Tuesday what types of messaging from state bar associations might violate members' freedom of speech, with counsel for a Louisiana attorney arguing that social media posts like "Happy Fourth of July" or "Merry Christmas" infringe on constitutional rights....

