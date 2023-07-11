Colo. Judge Questions Attack On Oil Co.'s Trade Secrets Bond

By Daniel Ducassi (July 11, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Colorado appeals judge questioned Tuesday why a businessman was attacking an oil services company's $2 million bond as too low in its trade secrets case against him as a former sales manager when there was no question that the company could pay substantially more if he proved he was wrongfully enjoined from selling a competing product....

