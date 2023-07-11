EPA Finalizes Stricter Limits On Hydrofluorocarbons

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 11, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that it has issued a final rule ramping down the use of "climate super-pollutant" hydrofluorocarbons, which are often used in refrigerators and air conditioners, by 40% below historic baseline levels over the next four years....

