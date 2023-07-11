Mich. Panel Skeptical State Can Salvage PFAS Rules

By Carolyn Muyskens (July 11, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Michigan Court of Appeals panel appeared unsympathetic to the state environmental agency's plea to reverse a lower court's finding that state PFAS drinking water rules were improperly promulgated because the agency skipped over a cost analysis during rulemaking....

