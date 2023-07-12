Singapore's Quadria Selling FV Hospital Stake For $381M

By Al Barbarino (July 12, 2023, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Singapore-based Quadria Capital said Wednesday it has agreed to sell 100% of its stake in Vietnam's FV Hospital to Thomson Medical Group for a total consideration of up to $381.4 million, marking Vietnam's biggest health care transaction to date, and also announced a $155 million investment in an Indian eye care hospital....

