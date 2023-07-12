Texas Court Says Insurer Can't Evade Startup's Contract Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 12, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court held that a South Carolina-based insurer can face a vegetable seller's suit alleging it misrepresented the extent of coverage it secured on behalf of the seller, after finding the insurer "purposefully availed itself" of the privilege of doing business in Texas....

