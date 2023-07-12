Conn. Co. Stymied By SVB Collapse Faces $3M Judgment Bid

By Aaron Keller (July 12, 2023, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut medical device distributor that partially defaulted on a $2.5 million settlement, allegedly due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, has since defaulted on an additional payment and is now subject to a $3 million judgment plus liquidated damages of $5,000 per day, court papers indicate....

