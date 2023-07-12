Reformers Eye 2024 After Medical Pot Bill Dies In NC House

By Sam Reisman (July 12, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Reform advocates are adjusting expectations after top Republicans in the North Carolina House of Representatives said an effort to create a medical marijuana program is effectively dead this session because it could not get majority support from the GOP caucus....

