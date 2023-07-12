Pillsbury's Fee Bid Slashed For 'Over-Lawyering'

By Vince Sullivan (July 12, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge reduced the fees payable to Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP for its work on the Chapter 11 case of the owner of a California hotel by $946,654 Tuesday, saying the firm overstaffed the case with senior attorneys in what he described as "over-lawyering." ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS