Extradition To US Poses Harm To Family, Trader Tells Court

By Christopher Crosby (July 13, 2023, 2:24 PM BST) -- A former securities trader warned judges in London on Thursday that it would pose serious harm to the well-being of his child if he was extradited to the U.S. for insider trading in connection with a Wall Street banking giant. ...

