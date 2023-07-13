FTX Ch. 11 Estate Sues In Del. For $324M Deal Clawback

By Jeff Montgomery (July 13, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The estate of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX Trading Ltd. and MacLaurin Investments Ltd. have sued three former FTX insiders and one of their interests in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware, seeking to claw back at least $323.5 million paid out to buy Digital Assets AG....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS