Michigan's DTE Commits To Eliminate Coal Power By 2032

By Peter McGuire (July 13, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Michigan electricity giant DTE will retire its last coal power plants in less than a decade, including one of the biggest carbon-pollution generators in the U.S., and ramp up its transition to renewable energy sources under a proposed settlement filed with the state's public utilities commission....

