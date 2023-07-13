W.Va. Energy Cos. Want Insurer's Win Undone At 4th Circ.

By Riley Murdock (July 13, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A renewable-powered greenhouse business and an oil and gas company joined forces to ask the Fourth Circuit to overturn a Nationwide unit's West Virginia federal court win, arguing the insurer should not be able to escape covering the companies' underlying $4 million land-use dispute....

