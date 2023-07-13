Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Clients Can't Force Atty To Submit Case File, Judge Says

By Andrea Keckley (July 13, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge ruled Thursday that two former clients of veteran white collar defense attorney Todd Blanche and his former firm, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, could not force their previous counsel to hand over the entire file relating to their representation, citing the lack of a subpoena and saying that "any decision on the instant motion to compel could interfere or even conflict with the work of the state tribunal."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!