How Habeas Corpus Ruling May Condemn Innocent Prisoners

Jones v. Hendrix

The Suspension Clause in the Constitution

In 1952, four years after being enacted, the alternative to habeas provided by Section 2255 was challenged as a violation of the suspension clause. The Supreme Court found it to be constitutional.

Article I, Section 9, Clause 2:

The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.