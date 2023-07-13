Enviro Group Challenges EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 13, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday that it had filed a petition with the D.C. Circuit seeking to challenge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's final rule governing how much biofuel must be blended into the nation's gasoline and diesel supply over the next three years....

