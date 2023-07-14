UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (July 14, 2023, 6:11 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen two former bosses of trading technology company Finalto sue the investment vehicle it was sold to, Samsung's biotech arm bring a patent dispute against Janssen to the U.K. over its immunosuppressive drug Stelara, and London law firm LEXLAW begin legal action against Knights PLC....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS