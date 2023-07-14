Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio Panel Backs Sausage Casing Co.'s Firing Bias Suit Win

By Ryan Harroff (July 14, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appeals court on Friday confirmed a former sausage casing salesman's loss in his firing bias suit, agreeing with the lower court that he did not provide direct evidence that he was let go for having multiple sclerosis and that the evidence he presented required assumptions to connect the dots in his favor....

