Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Erika Jayne Meets Face-To-Face With Girardi's Alleged Victims

By Craig Clough (July 17, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT) -- It was roughly 40 minutes into a Los Angeles ice cream company's launch event attended by purported victims of Tom Girardi when Erika Jayne, the estranged wife of the disbarred and indicted attorney, walked into the restaurant and an awkward silence fell over the room....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!