DC Sues 3M, DuPont, Others Over 'Forever Chemicals'

By Mike Curley (July 18, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia is suing 25 chemical companies, including The 3M Co., Arkema Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc. and BASF Corp., alleging that they hid information about "forever chemicals" in firefighting products that have contaminated water and other resources in the district....

