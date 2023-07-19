Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Law Firms Must Face Camp Lejeune TCPA Claims In W.Va.

By James Mills (July 19, 2023, 9:40 AM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday that two law firms accused of illegally soliciting clients under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act for Camp Lejeune toxic water contamination lawsuits can't escape a proposed class action, saying the plaintiff established her claims well since her phone was used for residential purposes and she was listed on the national do-not-call registry....

