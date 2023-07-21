Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Should You Get On The Patent Prosecution Highway?

By Jeremy Kriegel (July 21, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Due to limits the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's implementation of the Patent Prosecution Highway program places on patent applicants' options when amending claims during examination, patent applicants should carefully consider whether the PPH is the most appropriate vehicle for accelerating examination of their U.S. applications that have been allowed elsewhere....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!