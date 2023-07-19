Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Satisfaction Up, But Law Grads Of Color Face Hurdles

By Jack Karp (July 19, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Most attorneys are satisfied with their jobs three years after leaving law school, but graduates of color still face workplace challenges while mental health continues to be an issue, particularly for women lawyers, according to a study released Wednesday....

