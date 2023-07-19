Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Juul Says It's Seeking FDA OK For New E-Cig Device

By Emily Field (July 19, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Juul Labs Inc. said Wednesday that it had submitted an application for a new e-cigarette product with age verification features to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while it awaits word from the agency on whether the company's current vaping devices will be allowed to remain on the market....

