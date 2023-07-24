Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Bar Counsel Urges Court Not To Delay Jeffrey Clark Case

By Alison Knezevich (July 24, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel told a federal court Friday that there's "an overwhelming public interest" in resolving attorney ethics charges promptly against former U.S. Department of Justice official Jeffrey B. Clark, whose case has already dragged on for months as he has sought to transfer it to federal court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!