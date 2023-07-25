Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFIUS Clampdown Will Deter Allied-Country Investment

By Stephen Heifetz (July 25, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An important regulatory development in May of this year has contributed to growing skepticism about the Biden administration's commitment to an open investment policy. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States' technical redefinition of transaction "completion date" acquirer for purposes of mandatory filing is the latest in a series of CFIUS moves that are in tension with the declared policy of the U.S. regarding foreign investment.[1]...

