Bank Groups Slam Fed's Stress Test 'Secrecy' As Unlawful

By Katryna Perera (July 25, 2023, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Bank Policy Institute and the American Bankers Association have petitioned the Federal Reserve Board to propose rules governing how it calculates binding capital requirements for its annual stress tests as well as the scenarios used in these tests, arguing that keeping these supervisory models secret is illegal....

